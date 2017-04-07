Is it true that iOS users can broadcast live 360-degree videos? Yes!

Last year in December, a very small, select number of popular Twitter users were able to play with Periscope's new live, 360-degree video.

A couple of months later, Periscope has announced that Twitter's official live streaming app is finally available for everyone who uses their iOS app!

Live 360 video isn't just about taking you to places you've never been; it's about connecting you with people and letting you experience something new with them. With these videos, the broadcaster anchors the experience so you can be present with them from whatever environment they're sharing from. When they smile, you'll smile, and when they laugh, maybe you'll laugh, too. (Periscope)

How can I stream 360-degree video?

You need a couple of things: the Periscope app for iOS and a 360-degree camera that works well with it.

Oh… So if I don't have a camera, I can't stream live?

Unfortunately, no. :(

How can I tell if someone is streaming live?

You'll see a little LIVE 360 badge beside their stream.

Do I get to control what I see?

As a viewer of live 360 videos, you — not the broadcaster — get to decide what to see: Just move or tilt your device or tap or scroll around the screen to change the point of view. (Aldrin Calimlim, App Advice.

Will you stream in 360?

Got a 360 camera? Will you use Periscope's 360-degree live broadcast? Let us know in the comments below!