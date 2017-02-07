More than just a new headquarters, Campus 2 is a reflection of Apple's corporate character.

When it comes to the new company headquarters, no detail was apparently beneath Apple's notice. A new report dives into the construction of Campus 2, and Apple's high standards for each facet of the building, encompassing everything from doors to signage to pipes.

Speaking to Reuters, workers from the project noted that Apple's quality standards were as high for the parts of the building that people won't see as for those that they will:

Fanatical attention to detail is a key tenet. Early in construction, Apple managers told the construction team that the ceiling - composed of large panels of polished concrete - should be immaculate inside and out, just as the inside of the iPhone's audio jack is a finished product, a former construction manager recalled. Thus, each of the thousands of ceiling panels had to win approval from both Apple's in-house team and the general contractor, once at the shop and then again at the construction site.

The company also insisted on completely flat doorways and worried about whether pipes or vents would be reflected in the glass that runs all around the building. While this attention to small details has pushed the completion of the project back on multiple occasions, it's also led to a building that's not just a new, modern office for one of the world's most valuable companies, but a statement of what Apple is all about.

Apple plans to move in to Campus 2 later this year.