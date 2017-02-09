There are tons of great apps available for the iPhone, but sometimes it feels like each of them is missing something that would make it perfect for you, right? Wouldn't it be pretty sweet to learn how to make your own app, so it could really be the perfect fit for your needs? Getting started with iOS 10 and Swift 3 development is scary, there is a lot to learn and it can feel like you'll never make a dent if you try and do it all on your own. Luckily you don't have to do it alone.
Meet the How to make a freaking iPhone app: iOS 10 and Swift 3 bundle, your one stop shop to learn more about it all. With more than 15 hours of content, nearly 150 lectures and much more, you'll be well on your way to turning that lingering idea into a reality.
This great bundle includes:
- Access 145 lectures & 15.5 hours of content 24/7
- Gain a solid understanding of Swift 3 by building iOS 10 apps
- Learn about TableViews by building an emoji dictionary
- Work w/ the camera to build a cataloging app
- Record sounds using the microphone & play them back
- Build a Snapchat clone using Firebase
- Clone Pokemon Go
Normally you'd spend upwards of $200 for this kind of information, but right now you can pay just a small fraction of that. With the coupon code LEARN70 you can drop the price all the way down to just $10.50, which is a bit insane.There is a whole lot of information and it is a great way to get yourself started with making that dream a reality and crossing something off your bucket list.
You never know what will become the next Facebook or Snapchat, so don't pass up this offer to get started on building your own legacy right now!