You can switch between web browsers and email clients using Bumpr. It's the best thing since chocolate and peanut butter!

I just found out about a macOS utility called Bumpr. It lets you choose which email client to open and which browser to open when clicking on a link. I was going to spend a few days with it, test it out, make sure it is worth the price, but after just one minute, I've fallen in love with it and think it's the most useful Menu bar widget I've ever used.

What does it do?

Bumpr sets itself up as your default web browser and email client on your Mac, and then asks you which browser or email client you want to open every time you click on a link. So, if you use multiple web browsers for different websites - like Safari, Chrome, and Opera, or if you use multiple email clients to send emails - like the Airmail app, Spark, and Polymail (and the built-in Mail app), you should install Bumpr so you can choose between them every time you click on a link.

How does it work?

Once installed, you'll be asked if you want to make Bumpr the default web browser. It's the same thing that happens whenever you install any new browser on your Mac. Select Yes to set Bumpr as the default. For email, you'll have to manually change the default settings from the Mail app.

Launch the built-in Mail app on your Mac. Click on the Mail menu icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Select Preferences from the drop down menu. Click on the General tab. Select Bumpr from the drop down menu next to Default email reader.

Now, whenever you click on a link from an email, a chat window, a text message on your Mac, or any link that isn't already in a browser window, you'll be presented with an option to select which browser you want to use to open the link.

Additionally, whenever you are on a web page and click on a contact link that would normally open your email client, you'll be presented with an option to choose which email client you want to use to send the email.

Why would I want it?

If, like me, you use multiple email clients on a regular basis, this is a huge time saver because you can send an email from your client of choice without having to open a specific app, and then copy and paste the email address from the original source.

If, like me, you use a different browser to visit specific web pages, like Hangouts on Chrome, you can use choose to open that browser as soon as you click on a link, instead of having to open the browser and then copy and paste the URL.

What makes it so special?

I've been using Browserism to switch between web browsers for a while now. I do love it. It's particularly useful if multiple people share the same computer. But, you have to do a lot of advanced set up with Browserism. If you don't already have Browserism set for a specific website, you have to manually switch between browsers with the Menu bar widget, and then manually switch back to your preferred browser afterward. With Bumpr, your choices are presented to you each and every time you click a link.

I'm sold! Where do I get it?

You can download Bumpr in the Mac App Store. It's currently on sale for a launch special for $3.99. If you use multiple email clients or web browsers, it is totally worth it. It's worth twice as much.

Download Bumpr in the Mac App Store