Adobe is paving the way for voice-controlled photo editing — but will it be any good?

While voice control software is practically everywhere these days, photo editing software has yet to cross that divide — emphasis on yet. If Adobe has its way, someday you'll be able to edit your pictures with a few words.

Okay, so the company's current demo isn't quite that advanced, but it's still impressive.

Adobe recently released a preview of its experiments in this realm: Using a prototype advanced speech recognition system, the company was able to say basic editing commands and have them translate into instant on-screen editing. Pretty cool, right?

Our Adobe Research team is exploring what an intelligent digital assistant photo editing might look like. To envision this, we combined the emerging science of voice interaction with a deep understanding of both creative workflows and the creative aspirations of our customers.

So I don't actually need to learn Photoshop for real anymore?! I can just tell it what to do and it'll do it?

Whooooooa there, partner: not so fast. Unfortunately, this is just a demo — don't expect everyday users to break out voice-control functions anytime soon.

In the description of the Youtube video posted above, Adobe writes:

This is a first step towards a robust multimodal voice-based interface which allows our creative customers to search and edit images in an easy and engaging way using Adobe mobile applications.

Okay, what's the ETA on full Photoshop voice control, though?

Probably still a ways out. Adobe's video primarily shows off a photo crop with voice activation; as Photoshop actions go, we're not talking rocket science. But it is an interesting proof of concept, and even if we might not be able to fire off complex editing actions, we might still see some basic voice controls in future versions of Photoshop.

What do you think of voice-controlled photo editing?

Do you think this is the way of the future, or the way of ultimate frustration? Let us know in the comments below!