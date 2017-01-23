Snapchat has a big update! But what are its new features?!

Calling all Snapchat addicts! Stop snappin' and start readin', because this latest update is kind of a game changer!

Everyone's favorite little yellow app has updated and there are some big big changes that'll instantly jump out at you.

Specifically: the new universal search bar, Bitmoji, the ability to watch Stories anywhere, Bitmoji, Bitmoji, oh … and did we mention Bitmoji?

Here 5 new features that Snapchat has rolled out with its latest update.

Universal Search Bar

At the top of your screen, the first thing you're probably going to notice is the Search Bar. If you have your Bitmoji synced to your snap, you'll see your lil' Bitmoji self in the corner.

From here, you can easily open up chat convos with pals, search for someone in particular, find friends and contacts, and so much more.

The only page the Search bar doesn't show up on is the Discover page (but you can search & subscribe for things like VICE or CNN on the Discover page with the search bar).

Easier Bitmoji access

While Bitmoji was a part of Snapchat before, now it's reeeeeaaaalllllllyyyyy a part of Snapchat.

If you tap on your Bitmoji icon in the upper right corner of your profile, you'll have a chance to edit your Bitmoji or change your outfit. The app will instantly take you to Bitmoji, making small changes as easy as making rhubarb pie!

(Side note: I do not know if making rhubarb pie is easy, so I apologize if I'm wrong AF). (Side note, side note: I just looked up a rhubarb pie recipe. It only had three steps. Sounds easy enough.)

Watch someone's story while not on the Stories page

While the Stories page is great and everything, sometimes you just want to find one person's story and not have to scroll through a bajillion people or actually go to the Stories page to see their snap shenanigans.

The Universal search bar makes it stupid-simple to find your friends and watch their stories by just typing in their name, meaning you won't have to wade through all those random Snapchat stories you don't actually care about.

Tap on your Bitmoji to instantly bring up your Snap profile

Before, you'd have to be on the shooting screen and would need to swipe down in order to get your Snapchat profile information.

With the new update, all you have to do is tap your little Bitmoji icon in the upper right corner and BAM! Your snapcode is ready to get scanned and you're ready 2 partayyyy!

Your Bitmoji is your new availability indicator

See what I mean about Bitmoji being everywhere now?

Anyway, you know how before in a chat with someone, if they were reading your convo or creeping your messages, a lil' circle would appear in the lower left corner of the chat?

While the idea was cool, it was hard to tell which colors meant what (Snapchat isn't that great at giving guidelines for how to use their app, it's kind of just like 'FIGURE IT OUT KTHNXBYE!!!'), which is why it's so cool that your Bitmoji icon will now give away your availability status in a chat!

If you open a convo, your Bitmoji will just appear as is, but if you're creeping a convo, your sneaky little Bitmoji will be creeping from the corner.

What do you think of Snapchat's latest update?

Are you jazzed about more Bitmoji stuff being incorporated into Snap? Do you love the Universal search bar?

Let us know what you think in the comments below!