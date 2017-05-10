Can you use your Apple Watch with your Android phone

Can you pair your Apple Watch with your Android phone? I mean, a smartwatch is a smartwatch… right?
The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market. It might even be the best. With some of the poor choices for Android users, folks might start to wonder if an Apple Watch is the way to go, but would that even work?
Can Apple Watch pair with Android?
No. No it cannot. Apple Watch relies on the content and information on an iPhone and for the connection to work, both ends need to be made by Apple. Apple encrypts much of the information shared between iPhone and Apple Watch, so it ends up being more than just a simple Bluetooth pairing.
Android smartwatches have a similar relationship to Android phones in the way that Bluetooth speakers have a relationship with all phones (though, of course, it's not that rudimentary), while Apple Watch and iPhone have a more complex relationship.
What are an Android user's smartwatch options?
It all depends on what you're looking for. If you're just looking for a fitness tracker and something that notifies you of texts and calls, then you may want to consider a Fitbit. If you're looking for something more robust that lets you respond to emails and texts, perhaps includes Google Assistant, and more, then you'll want an Android Wear or Samsung smartwatch.
Will Apple Watch ever work with Android?
There has been a lot of speculation and commentary, and truthfully, if Apple wants to keep up with the growing popularity of Android, it just might have to make that connection. It's somewhat unlikely, given the whole Apple security thing, but it would be prudent of Apple, since it would likely steal a lot of users away from competition like LG and Samsung.
How about you?
Are you an Android user longing for a smartwatch experience like watchOS or are you an Apple Watch user wishing an Android phone was on the other end of that connection? Sound off in the comments below.
Reader comments
I feel like this article could have been 10 x shorter.
Can you use your Apple Watch with your Android Phone?
Nope.
Will you ever be able to?
Nope.
Should you even try?
Nope.
End.
I think explaining why is worth it.
The opinion that the top wearable need Android is preposterous, though. They should have mentioned that it helps to keep people in the Walled Garden: it exists to sell more iPhones.
It's working: my wife, sister, aunt and more all recently got one. My Aunt was not an iPhone user before.
Feel like this article wasn't needed. Not sure why someone with an Android phone would purchase an Apple watch in the first place.
As far as smart watches go, it's easily one of if not the best out there. If it was compatible in any way, I'd happily spend the money for one but I'm not willing to switch phones just to get the watch. Money left on the table for Apple, but truthfully, Apple isn't hurting for money so I doubt they are going to miss it.
This article was written to bring traffic to the site. People can just enter that question into google search bar and presto..new visitor to iMore..simple really.
And get a solid answer.
Have you considered that this person could have had an Apple Watch before getting an Android phone? There are some people who left iOS to go try the S8(+).
I would personally like to see this happen. I do not have an iPhone, nor do I plan to get one any time soon, I like my Android phone. The smartwatches they offer are crap. I want something that's water resistant (enough to shower and swim with, not just splash resistant); view email, text, and other notifications from the phone; with a decent vibration; and large enough battery to get through at least a couple days. I don't need to respond via my watch, I'll use the phone for that.
I currently use a Pebble time, and I am already dreading the day it dies as there's nothing else that meets my specs.