Why can't I delete some photo albums on my iPhone or iPad?
Updated March 2017 to reflect changes in iOS 10.
The Photos app that comes built-in to every iPhone and iPad not only lets you edit photos, it also lets you organize them into albums.
However, some iPhone and iPad users seem to experience some confusion when it comes to managing albums. Mainly, they can't figure out why some albums can be deleted, while others can't. If you're one of these people, or you just want to better understand how the Photos app works, here's what you need to know!
While most of us sync our data with iCloud these days, it's still safe to assume that some of us also sync with iTunes in order to bring down older photos, videos, and media types.
If this is something you do, it explains why photo albums are causing you problems. Here's a breakdown of what you can and can't delete within the Photos app of your iPhone or iPad!
- Photo albums created in iOS
- Photo albums automatically generated in iOS
- Photo albums synced from a Mac or PC
- Photo albums created by App Store apps
Photo albums created in iOS
If you created an album in iOS by tapping on the plus sign, naming it, and adding photos to it, you can easily tap edit and delete that entire album whenever you'd like.
Deleting the album will not delete the photos from your iPhone or iPad. It only deletes that album. The photos themselves will remain in collections, other albums, and in Photo Stream!
Photo albums automatically generated in iOS
Newer versions of iOS automatically sort some types of photos into albums automatically for you. For example, slo-mo videos can all be found in one album, as can panorama shots or regular videos.
These albums currently can't be deleted by the user.
Photo albums synced from a Mac or PC
If you've plugged your iPhone or iPad into your computer in order to transfer existing photos via iTunes, these are the albums that you can not delete. If you want to delete them, or specific photos within them, you'll need to go through iTunes again.
For example, if you want to delete select photos from an album, you'll need to delete them from the album on your computer and then apply sync changes in iTunes. If you want to remove an entire album, just uncheck it in iTunes and sync again.
Photo albums created by App Store apps
Some albums created by third party apps used to give users trouble when it came to managing them, but deleting them is actually a lot easier than some people think.
In the Albums section of the Photos app, simply scroll to the bottom to see apps like Prynt, VSCO Cam, Snapchat – whatever! All you have to do is tap on Edit and delete the album from your phone. The photos and videos themselves won't get deleted, but the album as a whole will.
How do you organize your photos?
Are you someone who prefers to backup your photos with iTunes? Or are you more of an iCloud kind of person?
Regardless of how you keep your photos and videos organized, if you have any tips for better managing photos on your iPhone or iPad, feel free to share them in the comments!
Never understood why apple doesn't let you delete anything right from your phone. Why they won't just because you synced it from a computer or iTunes makes no sense to me.
It makes sense to me, there should be only one master file unless the consequences are clear as to what happens to the master when you delete from a non-master source. Unless of course all you devices are iOS and you sinc to only one source with no other platform inputs other than those you downloaded directly to your iOS devices. Mouthful huh.
That makes sense to you? Um... OK. You completely lost me there.
To each his own, I guess, but wouldn't it still be better, simpler, and easier to just be able to delete whatever you want, whenever you want? I could do easily do that on my non-Apple devices, so I see no reason why Apple shouldn't be able to manage it in iOS somehow.
In response to the section, "Photo albums synced from a Mac or PC," my iMac crashed. So now I have these orphan albums on my iphone 5S that I cannot get to from my iMac with new hard drive. I can't see them when I open up my iphoto or itunes, and of course, I can't delete them directly on the phone. Any idea how I can get to them? I'm trying to delete them so I have more space on my iphone 5S. Thanks!
I figured it out. I created a new empty folder in itunes and synced from that. That deleted the previously synced albums from my iphone 5S. Thanks!
I had issue in photos synced from Mac. The worst part there was no folder created under pictures (mac) instead the photos are added directly to the folder, then the photos were synced to iPhone & I was unaware of that. So iTunes wasn't showing selected folder option since no folder was created.Serious joke I was flummoxed why selected folder isn't showing up in iTunes & how to delete these from iPhone . Finally I found the melodrama, went back to Pictures in mac and created a empty folder then synced. Voila !!
These are simple things but at times it's haemorrhaging until you find out!
I have deleted my music collections, or friends music collections in the past" by accident", lol friends love that! So that got me to thinking. Would this accident work intentionally? You bet it does...Just create a folder on your laptop with nothing in it. and sync your photos on you iphone to that empty folder.
TADA, no more photos on your iphone.