If you're looking forward to playing Pokémon Duel, you may have to wait.

The Pokémon Company surprised us and released a new mobile game called Pokémon Duel; however, if you're like me and have already downloaded it, you may be disappointed.

It appears that Pokémon Duel is down for maintenance, every time I try to load up the game I am greeted with this screen:

Oh, it's a cruel world we live in, why do you taunt us like this Pokémon! The good news is we shouldn't have to wait too much longer, the maintenance is only scheduled until 10 A.M. ET, but as you can see in the image to the right, they are saying that time is subject to change.





How excited are you for Pokémon Duel?

A Pokémon mobile game developed by The Pokémon Company definitely has me intrigued, what about you? Let me know what you think in the comments below.