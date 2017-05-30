Carpool Karaoke: The Series hits Apple Music on August 8

If you've been eagerly anticipating the launch of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, you don't have that much longer to wait. Apple has announced that the show will debut on Apple Music on August 8.

From Apple:

Apple today announced Carpool Karaoke: The Series will be available to Apple Music subscribers starting Tuesday, August 8. The show will feature many of today's biggest names in music, television, film, sports and pop culture buckling up and belting out their favorite songs for a road trip filled with comedy, conversation, nd music.

Based on the Late Late Show with James Corden segment of the same name, Carpool Karaoke will feature different groups of celebrities going on car rides in the format of the original segment, while also expanding on that formula with new aspects of its own. Apple has announced the following celebrity groupings for the show, though this list is not exhaustive:

Will Smith and James Corden

The Cyrus family

Shakira and Trevor Noah

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams

Queen Latifah and Jada Pickett Smith

John Legend, Alicia Keys, and Taraji P. Henson

LeBron James and James Corden

The first season of the show will feature 16 30-minute episodes.