Tune in to live, 24-hour sports coverage from CBS, right in Apple Music.

Apple Music has added a new, third-party streaming radio station to its lineup, and this time it's CBS Sports Radio. The channel is dedicated to continuous sports coverage, which you can listen to live at your discretion.

CBS Sports Radio is just the latest station to show up for Apple Music subscribers. Previous additions include CBS's own Radio News, as well as stations from ESPN, NPR, NBC, PRI, Bloomberg, and the BBC.

Note that you will need an Apple Music subscription to listen to this radio station.