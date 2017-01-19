Cloud storage is something ever more useful and ever more popular, but there's also a ton to choose from.
Fortunately, most also have free trials, and any storage provider worth its salt is going to give you a few gigabytes of space for free anyway to try to get you to stick around.
Let's take a look at a few of the major cloud storage providers and see how pricing stacks up. We'll leave it up to you to pick your favorite, but this should give a good idea of what you'll pay, as of today.
It's worth noting, of course, that most cloud storage providers also give the opportunity to earn free space, either by spamming your friends with referral requests, or as part of a promotion with another company. Dropbox, for example, will give you up to 16GB free through various activities, including getting your buddies to sign up. It's very much possible still to get enough cloud storage to suit your needs without spending a penny. So long as your needs are within certain boundaries.
Also, there are usually corporate pricing options, which may get you a buttload of space at your boss' expense, so it's worth asking about that, too. And services like Box have options for multiple users.
What follows here, however, is a breakdown of what it costs across each of the big players to get yourself a personal account.
Article updated February 2016 to remove Copy following the news it will be shutting down. Be sure to check out the other choices if you're affected and need a new home for your cloud files.
iCloud
Apple has its own cloud offering so if you're on a Mac, iPhone or iPad why wouldn't you consider it? Everyone gets 5GB for free which, frankly, doesn't go far at all. Especially if you're backing things up regularly. But the latest price plans are competitive with the rest of the market and you can of course now actually use it as a proper cloud locker.
All with the added bonus of being able to keep various app content in sync across all your devices.
- 5GB - Free
- 50GB - $0.99/month
- 200GB - $2.99/month
- 1TB - $9.99/month
- 2TB - $19.99
Google Drive
Your Google Drive storage is actually split across three different Google products so it's important to take that into consideration. Gmail, Photos and Drive stored files all go towards whatever your limit may be. But, if you're a user of Google Docs, Sheets or Slides, anything you create in these apps won't count towards your limit.
Part of the strength of Google Drive is that it doesn't promise "unlimited" storage, instead offering some massive tiers to satisfy the hardest of users. However high you go, the price per TB remains the same.
- 15 GB - Free
- 100 GB - $1.99/month
- 1 TB - $9.99/month
- 10 TB - $99.99/month
- 20 TB - $199.99/month
- 30 TB - $299.99/month
Dropbox
Dropbox is one of the staples of the cloud storage game and a name that most will be familiar with. Sadly it has one of the poorest free tiers you'll find anywhere, but you can bump that without charge by referring other people to sign up. One of the added bonuses to Dropbox is that many apps hook into it, meaning it's more than just your files that can live there. But be prepared for the fact you'll probably have to pay to get the most from it. But at 1TB for $9.99 it's no more expensive than Google Drive and you're getting decent value from it.
- 2GB - Free
- 1TB - $9.99/month
Microsoft OneDrive
Microsoft may have recently slashed its OneDrive plans to ribbons but it still offers a compelling product at a decent price. In paying for 1TB you also get an Office 365 personal subscription. This allows you one install of Microsoft Office on a Mac or PC, use on a tablet or phone and some bundled Skype minutes. Not everyone will want or need this, but it does offer something the competition does not. And at a very reasonable price.
While Microsoft eventually did a U-turn and gave its existing customers chance to retain their free 15GB allowance, the details below reflect the current state of affairs for new customers.
- 5GB - Free
- 50GB - $1.99/month
- 1TB - $69.99/year or $6.99/month (Office 365 personal, includes Office apps for one computer)
- 1TB, per user - $99.99/year or $9.99/month (Office 365 home, includes Office apps for five computers)
Box
Box is probably more of a business tool than something you'll entrust your personal cloud files to, but it does offer a reasonable free tier along with mobile apps available across platforms. But when you start paying the value for money goes down substantially. 10 bucks a month for 100GB just isn't good enough.
- 10GB - Free
- 100GB - $10/month
Amazon Drive
Of course Amazon has a cloud storage service. It's got just about everything else, right? The neat thing about Drive is that you get a 3-month free trial up front, which is ample time to decide if you like it or not. After that you've got two options, neither free. You can go for an unlimited photos only plan that actually includes 5GB for non-photography related files, though you have to pay for a yearly Amazon Prime membership to get it. Or you can go for an "unlimited everything" plan. There's that word again.
So, yes, tread with a little caution. Unlimited has a habit of becoming limited.
- Prime Photos - unlimited photos, 5GB for video, music, and other files, included with Amazon Prime membership
- Unlimited storage - $59.99/year
- Find out more on Amazon Drive pricing and sign up for an account
- Sign up for Amazon Prime
- Download Amazon Drive for iOS
Mega
If ever there was a red headed step child of the cloud storage world, Mega would be it. What it promises is ultimate security with end-to-end encryption for your files and a whopping 50GB of free space to fill up when you set up an account.
It also offers a range of "Pro" paid up accounts with varying levels of storage and bandwidth allowances. But when it comes to free storage, nothing else comes close in terms of quantity.
- 50GB - Free
- 200GB - €4.99/month
- 500GB - €9.99/month
- 2TB - €19.99/month
- 4TB - €29.99/month
The bottom line
There's more to consider than just pricing. But, how much you get for how little is probably the first thing you're going to consider. And this should at least help you down that road.
So, what would we recommend? If you're looking at spending absolutely no money then you get more than most for that none-outlay with Google Drive right out of the gate. Google Drive doesn't offer a referral program though, so there's no set way to earn more free storage. Promotions aren't uncommon though, but you also have to be eligible. You also can't ignore Mega. It won't suit everyone, but if you want the most you can get for absolutely nothing, it's currently untouchable.
When it comes to paying up for more, Microsoft is still offering the best all round value proposition. 1TB for $6.99 a month is as cheap as you can get from these choices. But throw in the Microsoft Office apps as well to use on your Mac, iPhone and iPad and you've got a superb package. But you're also likely to have at least some iCloud storage going on, right?
Aside from that, Box is really the only one we can't recommend. The price per GB just isn't competitive enough.
Which do you use?
Do you bother paying for storage or do you split your files up among all the freebies? Which do you pay for? Let us know in the comments below!
Dropbox - 2GB but having the app on my laptop I can transfer photos from Dropbox to Photos folder an essentially gives me unused space. However I also use Amazon Photos so that I can have my photos with me everywhere I go.
Amazon Photos - The article puts quotes on Unlimited. I have over 17GB on my Amazon drive and no warning ls of thensoace getting filled. To me it is truly unlimited.
I have gotten good service out of iCloud Drive and One Drive to back up my family photos and videos. All of my work, personal, and files i keep for our church just go to Dropbox. I somehow got 5GB when they first started out and haven't even gotten close to filling it up. Like some other's have mentioned, I also managed to get in on the 50 GB deal from Box back in the day and have been keeping it around to archive old work docs if/when my Dropbox storage gets full. I wanted to go with Google for everything initially but their upload speeds are horrible and their obsession with converting my file formats to Google Docs just wasn't cutting it.
iCloud would be fine if the services and apps like Photos and Music weren't lackluster. iWork is hard to use as a primary office suite. Even LibreOffice is better. I don't know anyone that uses iVloud to share files or documents. Almost no one I know uses iCloud email so I don't get any Mail Drops.
Competitors' iOS software are also blowing Apple's defaults away, which indirectly makes their cloud storage more attractive, as well.
If you're going to use Microsoft Office, then the storage is free and big if you use a subscription.
Does anyone have any experience with Cubby storage from LogMeIn?
I use iCloud and Google Drive. For now I pay .99 a month for iCloud; and the way I see it, it works.
Having an iPhone, my photos and videos back up flawlessly.
One wish I do have with iCloud; give us an option to name the files.
Call me crazy, but I follow a two-pronged Cloud approach.
First, I got a DropBox account for free, and then maxed it out with referrals and such. Here, I store all of my critical files, which are stored on DropBox's remote servers AND copied to both my work and home computers. I feel safe knowing critical data is stored in three unique locations. (You could substitute any service you wish for DropBox, but I am happy with it). Our company also has a shared, paid DropBox account so I am not opposed to paying for services when that makes sense. (But I do object to mixing personal and work data in a shared account).
Second, I bought a $99 FileTransporter and plugged in a cheap external hard drive. Here I store my larger, less critical files which are backed up to my FT (at home, but could be anywhere), my home computers, and then my office computers. So, they are not backed up at some big data center, but at least they are on multiple machines in diverse physical locations. Why go thru this second step? Because I have a large number of large files that I cannot afford to store at even the cheapest Cloud storage sites, but can certainly afford a FileTransporter and a 2TB hard drive to store them on. One time cost; a near lifetime of redundant backups.... This system works for me because there is no single point of failure.
I'm using OneDrive with free 15Gb storage :)
I find it a bit biased that the author mentions certain Google services eating up data but omits the fact that iCloud essentially does the same with its own e-mail and photo services.
I've been using Google Photos since I changed to a 6s. The only reason was that I could only afford the 16GB option (SAD SAD SAD).... and so far it has worked perfectly for me. I only saw the "running out of space" warning two times at first while it was doing the massive backup of photos I had, but once it finished, it has been working flawlessly.... BUT.... I have a serious doubt....
Does Google Photos back-up Live Photos?????????.... I know for sure I will not be able to view them on a Windows PC or any other thing that is not an iOS device, but if I retrieve it from my 6s I should be able to use it and see it as a Live Photo, right?
If I can throw in my two cents; I pay the 0.99 a month for Apple's 50gb. My opinion is that if you're going to keep data in the cloud, I want to keep anything no matter how trivial in the hands of as few companies or online entities as possible. Google for example is allowed to look at the data you upload and analyze it for data they can mine for the purpose of advertising metrics (although I have never looked at the TOS for Google Drive for Business), but everyone else, they've gotcha. Balances out if you use other Google services however because at that point you are sort of theirs already.
I figure that since i'm already giving everything to Apple using their software, hardware, and services, why not try to keep everything under one roof? Since iCloud drive is literally drag n drop on OS X, it makes sense to me to stay in one place rather than let Dropbox, Box, or etc into an aspect of my life for no other reason than storing some data.
As far as the service, iCloud really hasn't failed me as yet and is accessible on my BSD box thru the web browser as well.
I've tried them all and stick with OneDrive because I love their naming convention (metric date stamp followed by iOS tag) when uploading my iPhone photos.
I have to recommend OneDrive all the way... The fact that it comes with Office is killer. Also, if you are a student, that price essentially drops to $20/year with Office 365 University being priced at $80 for 4 years.
I have Google Drive with 200GB that came with an old phone I have. I have One Drive with 25GB when MS offered an upgrade at one time for no charge. iCloud at 5GB but I am looking at 50GB just so my iPhone 6S Plus can sync without much thought to it. But I am looking at Office 365 for my family and will get the 1TB as well.
I found a nice app on the iTunes store for managing multiple cloud services, but I haven't yet had a chance to set it up. It's called Cloud Hub https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cloud-hub-file-manager-document/id972238... and allows you to managed numerous cloud services through a single drive.
Also take a look at File Browser FileBrowser - Access files on remote computers by Stratospherix Ltd
https://appsto.re/gb/XFxVv.i
I have a problem with the word "unlimited" so I run my own cloud. Much safer.
I have (2) NAS Servers at home, 1 8TB (Dual 4TB) WD My Cloud and a WD EX4 16TB (Quad 4TB) Drives on RAID 5 for all of my iTunes content. I can stream my library anywhere.
I started using Flickr. Free 1TB for photos and videos. The uploader doesn't grab videos from Photos.app in OSX, but you can manually upload your videos. I haven't checked if they compress, I don't think so.
You lose the original file name of photos making it hard to search online, but all non-Apple-specific meta data is retained. (No-faces, maybe more)
But you can download your entire library and rebuild a Photos library in case of catastrophe.
Also no RAW yet. Idk the MP limit, mine are 24MP.
Existing Albums get uploaded, but idk if new albums get uploaded. Wasn't working for me.
The pictures and videos are easily accessible from iPhone, iPad, AppleTV. Photos load very quickly, videos are quicker than Apple's offerings, in my experience.
Bottom line- not as comprehensive as iCloud Photo Library, but $0/y is much better for my budget than $120/y
I'm using SpiderOak 1TB. I'm prepared to pay a little extra for their privacy policy and they have clients for OS X, Linux, Windows, iOS and Android so it covers most bases. https://spideroak.com
AT&T Locker lets you upgrade to 50GB for free "for a limited time" but has been offering that for a few years now.
Maybe Flickr would also deserve a mention, 1TB of space for free is a lot, for pics and videos only-though.
i have dropbox at about 15GB for free but i pay .99 for the 50gb icloud just for my icloud stuff
i like not having to think about it or making sure to transfer or let it sync etc.
This article blurs the distinctions between services, as if price and size are all that matters. Not so.
iCloud is distinguished by the functions it provides at the backend for Apple products. No other service does these things, it is purpose-built to work that way.
Dropbox is distinguished by having arguably the best file system integration of all, making daily tasks of sharing really easy.
OneDrive has lousy file system integration (on OS X) but provides active Office document sync across devices in ways that Dropbox cannot.
Box is really an online document management suite, storage is just part of the value proposition.
Google Drive has adequate (not great) file system integration, but works best if you use Google Docs/Slides/Sheets. It isn't as friendly with traditional files such as MS Office docs. Plus, it's Google so you know you are being mined to feed the advertising revenue that is Google's only oxygen.
Me - I use iCloud for the stuff it does really well (iCloud Photo Library, iOS device backup, sync within many apps) and Dropbox for most other cloud storage. I pay to get the full version of Dropbox, and feel it is still an excellent value for the service provided. The seamless integration and sharing is still best of breed.
I have 2 OneDrive accounts, but use those only when required for work with MS Office docs. They work, but Microsoft has a long way to go to untangle the legacy mess of Office - it just isn't intuitive for anyone in my company, we all struggle with OneDrive.
"I have 2 OneDrive accounts, but use those only when required for work with MS Office docs. They work, but Microsoft has a long way to go to untangle the legacy mess of Office - it just isn't intuitive for anyone in my company, we all struggle with OneDrive"
Curious. What version of Office are you on? With Mac Office 2011, that was painfully true. But 2016 seems to have been built with OneDrive in mind. So much so that unless you want folder sync between OneDrive (cloud) and local (Mac), you don't even need the app any more.
What I was referring to is the lack of cohesion in OneDrive between local objects in your OneDrive folder (assuming the app is installed) and OneDrive objects "in the cloud". I am using Office 2016.
Example: Using Dropbox, I save a document to what appears to be a local folder (Dropbox). The file is nearly instantaneously uploaded and available to share from Dropbox via the Finder, or (in MS Office) directly in the application via the Dropbox extension. The experience is fast and seamless.
Using OneDrive, Office applications have no idea that the local OneDrive folder is "special". If one opens or saves an Office document there, it is treated as a local object that cannot be shared. One must close the document and reopen it from the OneDrive cloud service in order to share. The OneDrive application doesn't offer even the slightest functionality for sharing, that all has to happen via a web browser or in an Office application.
So, Office 2016 works best if you save all documents to the cloud and eschew all local storage. Unfortunately, this process is slow, doesn't work offline and negates chief advantages of the Mac platform, such as Spotlight search. If Microsoft made the OneDrive app behave like Dropbox, this might be a lot better.
Office is for me a tautology: I only use it because others use it in my business, and most of those people don't know any other way to handle documents. I have no fondness for Word/Excel/Powerpoint otherwise, and find their lack of integration with OS X frustrating.
Very good run down of the finer points of each product.
Personally, I have a 50GB iCloud plan for backing up all of the things (it's $1/mo, so close enough to free), 1TB OneDrive plan that's mooched off of my parent's O365 plan (5 licenses), which I use for bulk storage, the base 15GB Google Drive storage that I use more often, and a 30GB Google Drive plan I use for my small business using Google for Work.
One item to take note of though it might not apply to most, the paid Google for Work plans does NOT mine your data for advertising like the consumer version does. This is very explicitly stated in Google's security whitepapers and user agreements. A lot of people get confused on this.
How about sync.com? It is very reasonably priced plus it offers unparalleled security! It syncs nicely with both macs and pcs and comes with an iOS application.
Thanks for tip or ad. Checked it out...very good reviews. Going to give it a try as it looks like it may meet my needs.
Thanks for this. I'm giving it a go and so far it looks pretty easy. Android app is a little wanting, but otherwise it's all pretty nice. The price seems pretty good too for the pro. Might have to make this my main storage once my free 100GB OneDrive goes away. Between this and my 50GB for life Box account (thanks hp touchpad!) I should be set.
Oh yeah! I have that 50 GB free Box account from my Palm Prē!
Nothing personal to the author who clearly states his purpose with the article but I find it a bit crass to boil down this decision to simply "who's cheaper?" There is more to life than money.
Price should only come into it if you can't afford the service that you have already chosen for other reasons. It's not a reason in and of itself to chose something. Choose the best service, then if you can't afford it, go to the next one down the list is my advice.
There are lots of other reasons to choose or avoid certain companies on this list beginning with the product offered but also including the corporate behaviour of the company itself. I wouldn't do business with Amazon for instance even if they actually paid me to use their storage.
I have 200 GB iCloud (90 GB being my iCloud Photo Library). I am at about 102 GB right now with iPhone and iPad backup, and the various iCloud enabled app storage. I also use OneDrive as a quasi-offsite backup for some key files, and for all my Office documents. (365 subscription)
How has the cloud has changed things for me? Short story long, my 2008 iMac recently began acting it's age, for lack of a better phrase. So I went through and cloned the hard drive with CCC, backed up my Documents folder to a folder on OneDrive, and my Photos Library was handled by iCloud. My iTunes Library was on an external drive.
So I went through, made a list of all the apps I had on the Mac, culled that list to what I need, vs what I rarely use (and can install at that time), and, once I did one last Time Machine backup, and the CCC finished (and verified), I proceeded with a clean install.
When I was done the install, I did the updates, then installed the few "Must have" apps (iWork, Office, Pixelmator). I launched Photos, and set that up to start downloading all original files from iCloud. Once that was done, I set up a new Time Machine.
Once all this was complete, I began what I thought would be an arduous process of replacing my documents.
As I went through, folder by folder, something became clear. My iMac really only stored my document purgatory. All the documents I had collected over the years, but didn't really need quick access to. All the current documents (iWork and Office, Pixelmator) were all already in iCloud, OneDrive, iCloud. So I didn't have to do anything. The latest versions of iWork and Pixelmator already do a fantastic job saving to iCloud, and Office 2016 does a fantastic job on Office files. So I am completely cloud storage now, with local backups. And it is a wonderful thing!
OneDrive isn't so compelling if you have a Mac, since it doesn't support case-sensitive file systems.
Perfectly timed article as my company just blocked all things Dropbox - and ironically uses Box for all company/client related sharing. I'm completely hooked into Google Photos, so Drive is a logical choice. That said, MS's offering is compelling as well, especially since I have two Windows 10 machines.
#firstworldproblems
My company dropped both Dropbox, and box, citing security issues, but would not go into it. I have never had issues with Dropbox.
The security issues probably have more to do with their security and policies vs anything inherently wrong with the service. Meaning if you have your personal Dropbox account tied to a folder on your work computer, and sync files, once they are in your Dropbox, the company loses control of the file. My company blocks gmail and iCloud websites for this very reason, because they have a large storage component to them. Because anything I upload to those services they can't protect. Makes sense.
I'm running BitTorrent Sync on my iMac and Synology NAS at home and can access them through my iPad, iPhone and laptop anywhere. Storage is only limited by what I have and I don't have to worry about any companies snooping through my files.
There's also Spideroak & pCloud worth checking out.
Let someone else have a copy of my files, no way its bad enough that Apple has as much of my data as they do. Install OwnCloud on your Mac thats running 24/7 and then you have unlimited (as big as your hard drive is) storage that ALL your devices can use just like the free or pay to store places.
That's a poor practice for backup. The major point of backup is protection of data. Off site does that, just backing up to a machine in your home not so much.
If you're using these merely for backup I'd say you're probably better off with a true backup service like Backblaze.
Would be even better to remove tin foil hats and enjoy a far more redundant, capable service than the homebrew solutions people come up with.
For people who get freaked out over using encrypted, redundant services for storing data off-site, do you run your own email server from your house or do you let another company 'have a copy' of your emails as you use their service (Gmail, iCloud mail, etc). It's the same concept.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think Amazon offers unlimited photo storage if you have Prime.
Yes. But their OSX uploader app didn't work in El Cap, last time I checked.
I have a Box account that originated with 15 GB, or more, free storage. Somewhere along the way they had a promotion I was able to take advantage of that gave me 50 GB free storage. I really like the service, tho I should actually use it more than I do currently. I was surprised to see their pricing structure has become so expensive, and that they're more biz oriented and not so much so for the consumer any more. I'm glad to have gotten what I have and hope they don't pull a MicroSoft on me.
I have the same 50 GB promotional tier as you. And my experience with the service matches yours to a tee. I hope they make some improvements to their pricing, ect, as I don't want to see them go the way of Copy, or get bought up by some other big player in the space. I've thoroughly enjoyed using the Box service, and hope they're in for the long haul.
On another note, I feel iCloud Drive has the baked in convenience, but that's about where it ends. Far to few features and capabilities for my liking. Which leaves things feeling like a messy office room instead of a well organized and clean office. I hate that.
Maybe Apple should buy Box and use it to seriously upgrade iCloud Drive to what it should be. Now that I'd support, and be willing to pay for.
it should also be mentioned that Google photos app now offers completely UNLIMITED storage for up to 16MP quality photos and 1080p video for absolutely free.
by using google photos for the large files (picts and video) you will likely never need any other storage premium since documents and misc files generally take up very little room.
Using google photos is nice if you have more than one device, or if you are like me and have an iPhone and an Android phone. No matter which one I use to take a photo, it ends up in the Same place, google photos.
I have turned off apples photo back up and I am using 1GB of the free 5GB for back up.
And, I can access those photos on my desktop iMac or on my windows partition via google chrome. (can use any web browser, but I am logged into chrome with my same gmail acct.)
Agreed. I'm a fan of Google Photos. It's nice to have all of my photos/videos backed up for free.
Doesn't Google Photos compress every file, though? Whether you choose the unlimited or full-resolution upload. So if you wanted them back, you'd get lower quality versions. For photographers that may be a big issue.
I've re-downloaded photos that I've taken with my note 3 and 6s and there is no noticeable quality differences.
Thanks!
Any difference in file size?
I believe max resolution for free is 16MP.
I absolutely agree! Google photos is one my most used apps. I also keep switching between different smartphones and love the fact that all my photos are synced wether on android or iOS. My 256 GB MacBook Pro was running out of space when Google announced the photo app, It became very handy. I have a DSLR and take a lot of pictures, I back them all up on google photos without any quality difference with naked eyes. It doesn't support RAW file, but I don't take RAW pictures that often. That is one of the reasons I got rid of my windows phone.
Been using Jotta Cloud (based in Norway) for years. Unlimited plan is about $8 a month and their app backs up everything on your computer instantly.
I currently use One Drive (1TB Option) and feel I get great value for the price considering I get the office apps with it. I originally wanted the Amazon unlimited everything option but their PC software interface was utter trash. Amazon didn't have a dropbox type folder software to make for a seamless file sync experience.
Box now seems to offer "unlimited" space for £11/Month (not sure about US pricing) https://www.box.com/en_GB/pricing/ (with slant to business use and "minimum" of 3 users!)