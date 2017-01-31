Chrome for iPhone and iPad joins the rest of its siblings as part of the open source Chromium project.

Google has announced that it has open-sourced the iOS version of its Chrome browser. This brings Chrome for iOS into the Chromium project, and allows developers to compile the code just as they would for Chromium for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android.

Some extra work had to go into the open source Chromium project for the iOS version of Chrome to be added. From Google:

Due to constraints of the iOS platform, all browsers must be built on top of the WebKit rendering engine. For Chromium, this means supporting both WebKit as well as Blink, Chrome's rendering engine for other platforms. That created some extra complexities which we wanted to avoid placing in the Chromium code base.

The company hopes that development of Chrome for iOS will proceed at a more rapid pace with all of the tests for Chrome for iOS now available to the Chromium community at large. The Chromium project started as a desktop-focused endeavor until 2015, when Google brought the Android version of its browser into the project.