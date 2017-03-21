What exactly is the new Clips app and how can I use it with my social media?

If you're someone who goes gaga over apps like Snapchat and Instagram Stories and, ahem, Messenger Day, then you'll probably be interested in the latest app that Apple is releasing.

Apple introduces Clips: the fun, new way to create expressive videos on iOS … [This] new app for iPhone and iPad is incredibly easy to use and introduces an innovative way to create animated titles.

Clips, "a new app that makes it quick and fun for anyone to create expressive videos on iPhone and iPad", combines video clips, photos, and music into snappy, electric videos you can share through Messages, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, and every other social media network!

How does Clips work, exactly?

Clips lets users create multi-clip videos on iPhone or iPad without timelines, tracks or complicated editing tools. Touch and hold a single button to shoot live video and photos, or add them from the Photo Library. Then add artistic filters, speech bubbles, shapes or emoji. Users can also add full-screen posters with animated backgrounds and customizable text. Clips has dozens of music soundtracks to choose from, and they automatically adjust to match the length of a video.





OK, so this sort of sounds like Snapchat … how is it different?

We will admit, the app is quite reminiscent of Snapchat, even down to the big red button to record (although the Clips button appears to be stretched out).

One unique thing Clips holds over Snap is Live Titles, a brand new feature that lets you animate and create captions and titles using just your voice.

Fun effects including comic book filters, speech bubbles, shapes and full-screen animated posters help bring out the personality in videos made with Clips.

Is it complicated to edit together a video with Clips?

The app is designed to make things as straight-forward as possible, so Clips promises that there will be no complicated editing tools to adhere to.

After you're done recording, send your video or photo to your Photo Library and then, using Clips, you can sprinkle on some filters, speech bubbles, different shapes, and even emoji!

Clips also has tons of music soundtracks to choose from which automatically adjust to the length of the video, so you aren't scrambling to edit down 30-seconds of blank space (cue Taylor Swift).

Where can I share my final Clips project?

Videos made with Clips can be shared directly to popular social networks and video websites, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo and more.

You can even share your Clips with pals in the Messages app — the app can suggest who to share things with based on the people who are in your final video (or the people you share with most often)!

When will Clips be available?

Clips will be available in the App store for free at the beginning of April and will be compatible with the iPhone 5s and later as well as the new 9.7-inch iPad and iPad Pro models, iPad mini 2 and later, and the iPod touch 6th generation.

Will you be using Clips?

Are you someone who thinks Apple's new Clips app is an incredible idea, or do you think you'll pass on what could end up being another Snapchat-like content-creation app?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!