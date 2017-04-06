Apple's Clips app makes editing square video a blast.

If you want to put together a short video on your iPhone, Apple's hoping you'll use its new Clips app, out today, to do so. You can piece together pre-filmed clips or film square segments, edit them together, filter and add animations, and more. Here's everything you need to know!

How to download the Clips app

Apple's Clips app is available from the App Store for iPhone and iPads running iOS 10.3 or later. To download it, visit the App Store on your device and search for "Clips", or click the link below:

The one where Rene reviews Apple's Clips app

Clips isn't your old a/v club's timeline editor. It's a new video sketching app from Apple that aims to give everything from your iMessage to your Insta a whole new level of lit.

Selfie mode. Ready for close-up. Live Titles. Hold to Record. "Hey. This. Is. Rene. And. I'm. Coming. To. You. Live." Elsie mode. Comic Book filter. Wide on other phone. Hold to Record. "Apple's. New..." Library. Hero shot. Hold to Insert. Overlay. Bold. "CLIPS APP!" Wide angle. #nofilter. Hold to Record Pinch to zoom. Soundtrack. Hans Zimmer. Epic. Share EVERYWHERE.

How to take and edit video and photos in the Clips app

Clips is Apple's fun new video editing app for iPhone and iPad. With it you can quickly and cooly add video, photos, subtitles, effects, title cards, and music, and share it with your contacts and social networks. To do that, you first need to get all the videos and photos into Clips. Here's how!

How to record and edit Live Titles in the Clips app

Silent movies gave way to DOLBY ATMOS, but thanks to Facebook, Instagram, and the like — and our desire to browse 'em in bed while others are sleeping! — silent video has made a comeback. That's also pushed subtitles out of the options drawer and made them default. With Clips, you don't have to manually or tediously add them to your video. All you have to do is talk. Live Titles takes care of the rest!

How to add filters and effects in the Clips app

Clips wouldn't be a modern social video app if it didn't include filters and effects. Sure, what you shoot might look totally gorgeous au naturel. But, if you want to cover any flaws or just add some fun, you can hit the filters, add the effects, and take your Clips to the next level.

How to add and edit Title Cards in the Clips app

Just like social has brought back silent cinema, it's also made the Title Card popular again. Title cards are fun, animated backgrounds and text you can add to your videos. "The End" is probably the most famous example of a classic title card, but you can use them for intros, transitions — anything you want. If captions are a whisper, Title Cards are SHOUT! Apple's built Title Cards right into the new Clips app for iPhone and iPad — but use their attention-grabbing power wisely!

How to add and edit overlays and emoji in the Clips app

Where would our snappy and instant candids be without word bubbles, comic callouts, time and location stamps, and even emoji to cover up what's best left unseen? Apple's new video app, Clips lets you add just such overlays to your video. They're not very elaborate yet, but several of them are elegantly animated and can definitely ramp up the fun factor.

