Clips isn't your old a/v club's timeline editor. It's a new video sketching app from Apple that aims to give everything from your iMessage to your Insta a whole new level of lit. There's a rush of adrenaline that comes from using Apple's new Clips app, available later on Thursday on iPhone and iPad. It's the same kind of rush as Snapchat Stories or Instagram Stories, but with less anxiety. That's because Clips isn't a real-time social network — it's a real-time video capture tool. Your video is instantly available to share but it isn't instantly shared, and it turns out that makes a huge difference in how you craft stories. And Stories. Between Memories and iMovie Last year, Apple introduced Memories to Photos as part of iOS 10. It's proven incredibly popular. Not with the Insta or Snap crowd, but with the massive mainstream audience. And the features they want are simple: Automagic assembly and a play button. Sure, there are some rudimentary controls to tweak the pace and mood, but that's enough. Until it isn't.

Up until now, the only step up Apple offered for video was iMovie or Final Cut Pro X. Which are really — really, really — high steps. Despite making both far more approachable than many other editing apps if you're interested in quick-hit video making and sharing, they're still a ton of tool for people who only want a quick fix.

Clips is designed as an in-between option: It's far more flexible than Memories, but far faster and easier to use than iMovie. It's interesting, given that iMovie was redesigned in 2008 because Apple's then-head of video apps went on vacation, got a bunch of footage, but had no fast way to assemble and share it. That's exactly what Clips does, but for a more modern — and far more social — era.

As the name implies, instead of a traditional timeline, you've got a collection of super cool clips. You can then animate and annotate over them in a variety of ways to compose a short snippet, story, or message, before sharing them directly with whomever you choose — Twitter, Facebook, or your own Photos library. Just shoot it Clips opens on the live view so the world is instantly open to you. It's not Snap or Insta — it was made by Apple's video team and not iMessage or any new social team — but it feels that way. Which is great.

Under the live view is a big red button that says "Hold to Record". (Imagine that — interface that's not just discoverable but has actual affordances!) And that's really all you have to do to get started. Frame what you want to shoot, hold down to get started, pinch to zoom in or out or pan around for dramatic effect, and let go when you're done. The video is square, which fits both the 16:9 of landscape and the 9:16 of portrait. It's weird if your background is in video but perfectly normal if you've cracked open the internet in the last few years. If all you want is plain vanilla video, Clips will give you that. If you'd rather rock candy sparkle crunch, hit up the filter button. You can use them live or apply them after you shoot. Some are subtle like the existing photo filters. Others are anything but — more Prisma than pastel. There's a lot to choose from: Noir

Instant

Transfer

Fade

Comic Book

Ink

Chrome

None

You can also add overlays, everything from shapes to bubbles to emoji. Bold type old

Comic

News

Bold type

Text arrow

Label

Circle

Square

X

Check

Arrow

Simple arrow

Bubble

Speech bubble

Time

Handwritten

Location

Hello

There are title cards if you want to set the stage, change the context, or simply The End things in classic style. You can edit the text but not the backgrounds or fonts. Cinema

Cascade

DIY hand-made

Painted background

Bold graphic

Confetti celebration

Graphic bold pattern

Dimensional

Bold news graphic

Bokeh background

Simple gradient

Simple black

It remains to be seen how often updates the filters and effects, though. Snapchat refreshes things constantly so it's impossible to get bored or feel stale. Insta, not so much. If Apple isn't pushing new, trendy lenses regularly, I'm not sure how well the launch set will age or scale. Titles go LIVE Social video tends to start with the sound off so people have learned to add captions to make sure their messages get across, even in total silence. Apple uses something akin to Dictation to grab what you say while you're filming, transcribe it, match it to the rhythm of your speech, and overlay it on your video.

You can choose the style too, from smooth and flowing to smashing staccato. Two caveats: You have to be online to use them and you have enunciate-as-though-you-learned-to-speak-at-Julliard so they come through crystal clear. Bold bar

Bold lower

Three line lower

One word lower

One word center

Bold center

Simple lower

None

You can add video from your library, of course, and also still. Adding stills is clever — you hold down the same red button but, instead of recording video, it sets the length that the still is displayed. You can even pinch to zoom in and out as your adding it, and create your own Ken Burns-type effects. Plus, anything you can do to live video, you can do to inserted photos, including ditctating out Live Titles and adding effects.