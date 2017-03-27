As the name implies, instead of a traditional timeline it's really just about a collection of super cool clips. You add, animate, and annotate them in a variety of ways to compose a short snippet, story, or message, and then share them directly with anyone or save them to post anywhere.

Apple's current approach to video was ignited when the company's then-head of video apps went on vacation, got a bunch of footage, but had no fast way to assemble and share it. Clips solves for a similar problem but for a more modern and much more social era.

Until they want more. And up until now, the only more Apple offered for video was iMovie or Final Cut Pro X. Which are... MORE. Despite a ton of work to make both far more approachable than any video apps that have ever come before, for quick hit video making and sharing, they're a ton of tools for what should be a fast fix.

Last year Apple introduced Memories to Photos as part of iOS 10 and it's proven incredibly popular. Not with the Insta or Snap crowd but with the massive mainstream audience. And their feature set is simple: automagic assembly and a play button. Sure, there are some rudimentary controls to tweak the pace and mood, but that it. That's all they want.

There's a rush of adrenalin that comes from using Apple's new Clips app, coming this April to an iPhone and iPad near you. It's the same kind of rush as Snapchat Stories or Instagram Stories, but with less anxiety. That's because Clips isn't a real-time social network. It's a real-time video capture tool. What you take is instantly available to share but it isn't instantly shared and it turns out that makes a huge difference in how you craft stories. And Stories.

Selfie mode. Ready for close-up.Auto sub-titles. Hold to Record . "Hey. This. Is. Rene. And. I'm. Coming. To. You. Live." Elsie mode. Comic filter. Wide on other phone. Hold to Record . "Apple's. New..." Library. Hero shot. Hold to Insert . Effects. Pop bubble. "CLIPS APP!" Wide angle. #nofilter. Hold to Record Pinch to zoom. Soundtrack. Hans Zimmer. Epic. Share with. EVERYONE.

Clips isn't your old a/v club's timeline editor. It's a new video sketching app from Apple that aims to give everything from your iMessage make your Insta a whole kind of lit.

Clips opens on the live viewfinder screen so the world is instantly open to you. It's not Snap or Insta — it was made by Apple's video team and not iMessage or any new social team — but it feels that way. Which is great.

Under the viewfinder is a big red button that says "Hold to Record". (Imagine that — interface that's not just discoverable but has actual affordances!) And that's really all you have to do to get started.

Frame what you want to shoot, hold down to get started, pinch to zoom in or out or pan around for dramatic effect, and let go when you're done. Tee video is square, which fits both the 16:9 of landscape and the 9:16 of portrait. It's weird if your background is in video but perfectly normal if you've cracked open the internet in the last few years.

If all you want is plain vanilla video, Clips will give you that. If you'd rather rock candy sparkle crunch, hit up the filter button. You can use them live or apply them after you shoot. Some are subtle like the existing photo filters. Others are anything but — more Prisma than pastel.

Once you've got your shot you can add some amazing animated titles, emoji, and other effects. They're drag-and-drop easy to use but they're expertly animated when you play them back, easing in, easing out, and pop-pop-popping over your video in a myriad of eye-catching ways.

You can also get automagic sub-titles. Social video tends to start with the sound off so people have learned to add subtitles to make sure their messages get across, even in total silence. Apple uses something akin to Dictation to grab what you say while you're filming, transcribe it, match it to the rhythm of your speech, and overlay it on your video. You can choose the style too, from smooth and flowing to smashing staccato. Two caveats: You have to be online to use them and you have enunciate-as-though-you-learned-to-speak-at-Julliard so they come through crystal clear.

You can add video from your library, of course, and also still. Add stills is clever — you hold down the same red button but, instead of recording video, it sets the length that the still is displayed. You can even pinch to zoom in and out as your adding it, and create your own Ken Burns-type effects.

There's even a collection of background music, made some incredibly famous composers, and recorded so that it can fit your clips as perfectly as possible. Everything from fun and frolicking to big action blockbuster is included. If that doesn't work for you, you can also important music from your own library.

If you're not happy with any clip in the sequence, retake it, rearrange it, or remove it. And when you're ready to share, Clips will recognize any Face you've set up in Photos or any name you've used from Contacts and offer that person up as an iMessage shortcut.

Otherwise, you can save your clip out or send directly any app that supports a share extension.

Coming in April

When I first heard about Clips I didn't know what to expect. Part of me feared it would be the digital equivalent of a "dad joke" — something that was trying desperately and failing miserably to be hip.

Another part wondered why Apple didn't just wait for WWDC 2017 and bake this into Messages for iOS 11 — create even more awesome if exclusive features for blue-bubble friends. It certainly wouldn't have seemed out of place if Apple had.

But Clips isn't that. It's more like Music Memos, Apple's recent song sketching app for iOS. It's a creative tool, albeit it an incredibly accessible and approachable one.

I had a brief chance to go hands-on with Clips last week. It wasn't enough to give it even a passing review but it was enough to get a feel for it. And I liked it a lot more than I thought I would. Despite it being almost whimsically simple to use, it's deep enough and smart enough that I wanted to keep using it so I could get better at it.

It was like a new language I grokked enough that I immediately wanted to immerse in more so I could get better at it fast. I look forward to doing that in April when Clips becomes available for both iPhone and iPad, for free, in the App Store.

My Insta is going to be so lit...