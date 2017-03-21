Using, sharing, and organizing your photos with iCloud is a lot easier than you think. Here's how!

Whether you're looking to access and share photos to your iCloud account, wanting to share, comment, and like albums and photos with other people, or simply want to send your photos and videos to Facebook and Flickr, there are quite a number of ways to take advantage of Photos for Mac.

Here's how you can use iCloud Photo Sharing in Photos for Mac, and so, so much more!

How to access iCloud Photo Sharing in the Photos app for Mac

Once you've shared to iCloud Photo Sharing, or someone has shared with you, it's just as quick and easy to find those pictures and videos in Photos for Mac. You can even like or comment right from your Mac. All you need to know is where to look!

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Click on Shared in the menu.

Here you can access any shared stream you are a part of. You can like, comment, and add photos just as you normally would in iOS too!

How to add someone to a stream with iCloud Photo Sharing and Photos for Mac

Whether you've created some new shared Photo Streams or want to add someone to an existing one you already manage, adding them with the Photos app on your Mac is pretty straight forward. They'll then receive an invitation to iCloud Photo Sharing they can join on any iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Before continuing, remember that in order to invite someone to a shared Photo Stream, you must be the owner of that stream. You can not invite new members to a shared stream that you do not own.

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Click on Shared in your side menu. Open the shared stream you'd like to add someone too. Click on the members button in the top right of the menu. It looks like a little man in a circle. Click inside the Invite People box and type the name of the person you'd like to add. If they're in your address book, they should automatically come up. If they aren't, you can enter their email instead of their name. Hit Enter on your keyboard to save changes and send the invite.

How to like or comment on shared images and videos in Photos for Mac

Shared Photo Streams are pretty much a private version of an a photo album you'd post on a regular social media site. Only the people invited can view and add photos. But like social networks, you can also comment and like photos and other people in the group will get a notification.

You've always been able to do this in the Photos app for iPhone and iPad, and now you can do it right on your Mac with Photos for Mac!

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Click on Shared in your side menu. Click on the Shared album you'd like to view. Find the photo you'd like to comment on or like and open it. Click on the comment icon in the lower left corner of the image. It looks like a speech-bubble with a plus sign in it. Either click on the smiley icon to like the photo or leave a comment and hit Send.

How to share a single image or video with Photos for Mac

Either way, you can do it quickly and easily right from Photos for Mac! Simply find the picture or video you want to share — or multiple pictures or videos — choose the way you want to share them, and you're good to go.

Thanks to Mac sharing extensions, other services can plug in as well. It's the fastest, easiest way to get your pictures and videos from where they are to where you want them to be.

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Find the image or video you want to share and open it. Click on the Share button in the upper right hand corner. Choose the method you'd like to use to share it.

Fill out any necessary info and send it on its way!

How to share multiple images and videos at once with Photos for Mac

Launch the Photos app on your Mac. Select the images and videos you'd like to share. Select multiples by holding down the command key. Click on the Share button in the top menu bar, it's off to the right. Choose the method you'd like to use to share it.

Fill out any necessary info and send it on its way!

How do you use Photos for Mac?

Are you big into using iCloud to organize and share photos, albums, and videos? Or are you someone who prefers to keep things simple and skip on iCloud for Photos?

Let us know what your preferences are in the comments below!