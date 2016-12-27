Podcast
Mastering AirPods
Wish list
Mastering macOS
Order: AirPods | MacBook Pro | Order iPhone 7: Apple | Verizon | T-Mobile
By Rich Stevens
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 at 9:00 am EST
Welcome to this week's edition of The Pixel Project: a weekly comic from Diesel Sweeties' Rich Stevens on Apple, technology, and everything in-between.
Read more comics from The Pixel Project.
Ha ha! Like Nelson :P
Sent from the iMore App
Reader comments
Comic: The Joy of AirPods
Ha ha! Like Nelson :P
Sent from the iMore App