Rich Stevens Welcome to this week's edition of The Pixel Project: a weekly comic from Diesel Sweeties' Rich Stevens on Apple, technology, and everything in-between.

hey siri (taps ear)can you play my (taps ear) stop hitting yourselfdang it! seriously, stop hitting yourself!oh come on, siri! (taps ear) ha ha! i said stop hitting yourself, meat boy!AirPods: bringing whimsy back to apple products since 2016

Read more comics from The Pixel Project.