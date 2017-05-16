have you seen the new microsoft surface laptops? maybe? i don't usually recall my nightmares.finally! a retina macbook air. and it comes in red. except it runs windows and apples rose gold is better.and its an app-store only version of windows. it costs extra just to install chrome!how is that any less locked down than an ipad pro? apple doesnt call the ipad a mac.

