WWDC 2017 Checklist Did you remember to pack:Your expectations of new hardware announcements so Tim can dash them? but...but...new mac pro? thanks, everybody! now heres john mayer! Your Apple Watch charger, so your friends will think you still use it every day? Your hopes and dreams, so Phil and Jony can break your heart? this is the year of finder on ios- i can feel it!That old iPhone you keep meaning to sell... ...because you won't be able to resist installing the beta?Last but not least– an iPad and a Macbook. Because you can only do some of your work on one, and battery life stinks on the other?

