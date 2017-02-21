Rich Stevens Welcome to this week's edition of The Pixel Project: a weekly comic from Diesel Sweeties' Rich Stevens on Apple, technology, and everything in-between.

I worry Apple will NEVER update the Mac Pro, stranding power users with no upgrade pathDid you know the iPad Pro is a super computer and it has a pencil?please dont hurt me..!Ill go ask Tim and Phil when you can expect new Mac Pros. thanks

