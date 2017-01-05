What is Comper? An essential set of tools for women.

At CES 2017, Comper introduced its suite of connected tools that aim to help women keep better track of their health. From being able to keep a better eye on body temperatures to tracking fertility, these smartphone-connected tools will be extremely useful to many.

There are some existing ways of tracking this information, most of which requires using various apps, or just writing it down manually in a calendar, but Comper aims to change all of that.

Comper helps track a number of different things for women. Some of them include:

A fertility tracker

A fetal monitor

A scale

A smart thermometer

Whether you are looking to just take better care of yourself in 2017 or track specific goals, these great tools from Comper may be the ones you have been looking for.

