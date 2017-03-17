Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a sweet deal on one of the best smart thermostats out there!

Amazon is offering the ecobee3 lite Wi-Fi Thermostat for $139.92 with free shipping. This smart thermostat generally sells for closer to $170 (its full retail price), which makes this deal a must-buy if you've been eyeing this highly-rated smart thermostat. Being HomeKit-compatible, you'll be able to use Siri commands to adjust the settings, change the temperature, and more.

Smart thermostats can help save "an average of 23% annually on your heating and cooling bill", which means that over time the investment will pay for itself.

