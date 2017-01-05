D-Link's Omna 180 Cam HD is a HomeKit-enabled security camera.

D-Link has announced its first HomeKit-enabled camera, the Omna 180 Cam HD. The camera offers a 180-degree field of view, letting you watch over an entire room, and offers dynamic video streaming with a continually-adjusting bitrate so you don't miss a frame. There's also a built-in microphone and speaker, letting you communicate with someone through the camera.

From D-Link:

With an elegant, modern design, the Omna 180 Cam HD offers a comprehensive 180-degree field of view to monitor an entire room and Full HD 1080p video quality for crystal clear surveillance. The HomeKit enabled camera includes advanced security features with end-to-end encryption and authentication between the camera and an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Apple HomeKit technology also allows users to set up the 180 Cam HD within seconds, in just a few simple steps via the Apple Home app in iOS 10.1.

Being fully-compatible with HomeKit, you'll also be able to set the Omna 180 to work in concert with the various HomeKit scenes in your home as well.

The Omna 180 Cam HD is being targeted for release in Q1 2017. Exact availability and pricing have not yet been announced.