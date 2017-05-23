Denise Young Smith to head diversity initiatives at Apple with new VP role

It seems that Apple might soon be making more of an effort to increase diversity within the company, with human resources VP Denise Young Smith apparently taking on a new role in that arena. Formerly Vice President, Worldwide Talent and Human Resources, Smith now works under a newly-created title: Vice President for Inclusion and Diversity.

According to 9to5Mac, Smith will continue to report to Apple CEO Tim Cook:

The executive shuffle will see the creation of a new VP role for Apple's Inclusion and Diversity team with Smith reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook. Sources say Smith has long had a passion for diversity initiatives at the company and the newly created position reflects an increased focus on the company's efforts.

Apple SVP and CFO Luca Maestri will reportedly temporarily fill in for Smith at the now-vacant VP role for human resources.

Previously, Apple's Inclusion and Diversity fell under the Human Resources umbrella and was led by a director, reporting to Smith in her role as head of that department. As a separate entity reporting directly to Tim Cook, hopefully we'll see issues of diversity within Apple get more attention from the top levels of the company.