Accessibility might not get the breathless headlines of AI or AR but Apple's new video series highlights why designing for it matters so much to so many.

People at the highest levels of Apple have mentioned to me that seeing the impact their accessibility technology has had on other people's lives are among their proudest moments, professionally and personally. Videos like these, released just ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, coming May 18, makes it easy to see why.

I have a heard time remembering an Apple World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) where accessibility wasn't highlighted and enhanced, or a product launch where VoiceOver and other affordances weren't ready to ship on day one.

Every major developer conference, every product launch, should be that way. As companies ramp up competition over voice assistants, operating systems, and cloud services, accessibility should be a fierce part of that competition.