Accessibility might not get the breathless headlines of AI or AR but Apple's new video series highlights why designing for it matters so much to so many.
People at the highest levels of Apple have mentioned to me that seeing the impact their accessibility technology has had on other people's lives are among their proudest moments, professionally and personally. Videos like these, released just ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, coming May 18, makes it easy to see why.
I have a heard time remembering an Apple World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) where accessibility wasn't highlighted and enhanced, or a product launch where VoiceOver and other affordances weren't ready to ship on day one.
Every major developer conference, every product launch, should be that way. As companies ramp up competition over voice assistants, operating systems, and cloud services, accessibility should be a fierce part of that competition.
Carlos is the lead singer, drummer and PR manager for his metal band Distartica. Using VoiceOver, with Screen Curtain on iPhone, he can hail a ride, take a photo, and get the word out about his band's album release while keeping his screen entirely black.
Shane is a middle school band and choir director who uses Made for iPhone hearing aids in her classroom so she can hear every note.
Todd is the CEO of a technology consulting company and a prominent member of the quadriplegic community. With Siri, Switch Control, and the Home app, he can open his front door, adjust the lights in his house, and queue up a party playlist.
Ian is an outdoor and birding enthusiast. With Siri on iPhone, he can play a bird call or chat with a friend via FaceTime, and with Switch Control he is able to capture the perfect waterfall photo.
Meera is a teenager who loves soccer and jokes. She uses TouchChat on iPad to talk with her friends and family, and deliver the occasional one-liner.
Patrick is a DJ and producer with a passion for music and excellent food. With VoiceOver, he has the freedom to express himself in his home studio with Logic Pro X and in the kitchen with TapTapSee.
Andrea is a nursing student and advocate for the disabled community. She uses Apple Watch to record wheelchair-specific workouts and share her victories with friends.
Reader comments
Designed for Accessibility: Apple shares astonishing new videos ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day