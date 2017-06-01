Over the last decade the App Store has earned developers over $70 billion but that's insignificant compared to how it's changed the world and our lives.

Ahead of the company's World Wide Developer Conference, WWDC 2017, set to kick off Monday, June 5, Apple is sharing some news about just how much all the apps made by those developers have been earning — a cool $70 billion since 2008. Even more impressive, that's up 70% in the last year alone.

The majority of that almost certainly comes from the iOS App Store, which launched on iPhone in 2008 and expanded to iPad in 2010. The macOS App Store followed shortly thereafter with the most recent, the tvOS App Store, joining the fold in 2015. (There's also a watchOS App Store but watchOS apps currently come included with iPhone apps.)

Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing:

People everywhere love apps and our customers are downloading them in record numbers. Seventy billion dollars earned by developers is simply mind-blowing. We are amazed at all of the great new apps our developers create and can't wait to see them again next week at our Worldwide Developers Conference.

It's not the brave new frontier it once was, where it felt like anyone with a dream could learn to code, make an app, and ride a gazillion downloads off into the sunset. In truth, it was never that way. The exceptions just made the news cycles.

Today, App Store is a mature market with some of the biggest names in the business raking in millions of dollars in in-app purchases with games that simply wouldn't be possible on traditional platforms or consoles.

Payouts are at $70 billion but billings are around $100 billion. Here is history of app billings, cumulative. pic.twitter.com/rEKhhZEaxx — Horace Dediu (@asymco) June 1, 2017

Likewise, apps that can hail you a ride, pay for a meal, get you to a meeting room, check you into a flight, and stream you news and entertainment from around the world on your way.

My App Store heart, though, is still dominated by the indies. Competition has become fierce and figuring out sustainable income has become a challenge, just like many other businesses there days. But I have Tweetbot and Fantastical, 1Password and CARROT, PCalc and Halide, Linea and Procreate, and so many more, that I simply can't get anywhere else. And that's made my life significantly better as well.

And that's on devices, and as part of an economy, that literally didn't exist a decade ago.

Apple's made a bunch of changes over the last year, including fixing review times, removing abandonware, introducing search ads and review responses, expanding subscription services, and more. They've even improved search. Finally.

There are still challenges and frustrations to be sure but, since taking over, I think Phil Schiller and team have also brought a lot of new hope and potential.

And I can't wait for WWDC 2017 and whatever is coming next.