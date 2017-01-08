Digital Offer: Get the HoverDock for Apple Watch for only $27.95!

Having one more thing to plug in and charge at the end of the day doesn't have to be a big hassle, especially when it comes to your Apple Watch. Thanks to the HoverDock, you can simply remove the watch from your wrist and set it down on your nightstand to charge.
Right now you can pick up this minimalist dock for your Apple Watch for only $27.95 — that's 20% off the regular price. The durable aluminum build matches the sleek style of your watch, and it is the perfect answer to easy charging. It offers many great features, including:
- A rubber bottom that won't slide around.
- Retractable cable and storage to keep clutter to a minimum.
- Compatible with Nightstand mode
Grab this minimalist charging dock for for only $27.95 and never forget to charge your Apple Watch again! Learn more
Keep your watch above spills and away from damaging bumps by placing it this sleek dock each night. At only about $28, why not treat your Apple Watch to some luxury charging? Don't wait too long — this deal won't last forever.