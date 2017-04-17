You've been thinking about getting a new certification to move you ahead at work; in fact, it's been on your to-do list for a long time. Being a Project Manager is the ultimate goal, and you know you'd be perfect for the job with the right certification. With tuition costs that seem to climb with every passing year and limited free time on your hands, how are you supposed to attend classes and afford any kind of certification? Project Management Professionals are sought after in nearly every field, and even if you're convinced that you can't afford the time or money to get your certificate, can you afford not to? Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Become a certified Project Management Professional for only $50! Learn more
Becoming a certified Project Management Professional, or PMP, is absolutely within your reach. Online certification is just as recognized as classroom learning today, and it's far more convenient, too. The professionals at LearnSmart want you to start your journey to becoming a PMP as soon as possible!
Right now, you can enroll in the Project Management Certification Training Bundle for only $50, an outstanding 95% off the regular tuition cost! You're not just getting one course, either; you're getting the entire certification bundle that normally costs $1,500. The bundle from eduCBA includes:
- Lifetime access to all course materials
- Step-by-step tutorials to help you master key concepts
- Development and enhancement of your critical thinking and analytical skills
- Over 35 hours of course content
- Desktop or mobile access to study where and when it's convenient for you
- Exam preparation materials
- Your final PMP certificate upon course completion
Become a certified Project Management Professional for only $50! Learn more
This is the solution you've been hoping for. You'll be the certified PMP that's in demand and totally qualified by studying when it's convenient for you, and at 96% off of the usual price. Enroll now!