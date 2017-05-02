As business moves online and people's attention moves to the web more and more, having your own website is more than an asset — it's almost a necessity. But if you don't have any formal web development training — and especially if you don't have the time to learn the ins and outs of website creation — you may find yourself frustrated and without a solution to your lack of a site.
Build your own websites for life for $25 Learn more
Lucky for you, there are several options in the form of easy-to-use web building platforms, which offer a simple and seamless "drag and drop" method to website creation. The problem with much of this software is that it can be expensive to download and just and expensive to subscribe to.
The Dragify Website Builder lifetime subscription from iMore Digital Offers is here to alleviate frustration and to alleviate the strain on your bank account. Dragify is a custom website designer that lets you create your own website the way you want it. A lifetime subscription is $300 if you go directly through Dragify, but at iMore Digital Offers, you'll pay only $24.99, a savings of 91%.
With Dragify, you can drag and drop 44 pre-designed HTML blocks, which are perfect for getting started with your custom site. You don't have to code at all; just upload your images and drag and drop them to customize your site's text and layout. If you do have some coding experience, you can tweak things that much more to get them just right. Dragify also lets you add SEO to your page to help you get found faster on the big search engines.
Having your own website, whether it's for personal promotion or for your business, is an important tool to have in your promotional arsenal. And if you're creating a site just for fun or to have as a creative outlet, then it's even more important that Dragify is incredibly easy, since you want to get to the fun and creativity sooner rather than later. And why pay $300 for software when you can get a lifetime subscription to Dragify Website builder for only $24.99 at iMore Digital Offers?