Keeping electronics charged up in the car can be a bit of a pain. There are so many different connections that everyone uses these days, and many chargers can only charge like one or two things at a time. If you've got a road trip coming up, or just happen to carry around a lot of stuff with you, you won't want to miss out on this great offer.
Naztech's Roadstar 5-port charging hub allows you to keep up to five devices charged at the same time. It charges two right on the charger in the front, and then has a hub which can charge three more with a nice long cable to reach the back seat if needed.
Some other features include:
- Provides 12A of rapid charging power to up to 5 devices simultaneously
- Utilizes Smart Chip Technology to communicate w/ your device & deliver best charging protocol
- Three port hub clips easily into backseat so everyone in the car can charge
- World class safety system provides protection against overvoltage, overcurrent, short-circuiting, power overload, battery cell damage, temperature, & more
- Clicks easily into CLA w/ two ports available in front seat
Charge up to five devices on the go with ease! Learn More
Regardless of how much time you spend in the car, the last thing you want is to have a dead battery and no way to charge it. With this great car charger you can charge up to five devices at the same time, so you can keep not only your devices charged but also your passengers. With the long cable that connects the charger to the hub, you'll be able to move it around the car to make charging easy, so be sure to grab one now before the price jumps back up!