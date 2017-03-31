Digital painting is amazing, offering you brilliant new ways of producing jaw-dropping works of art right from the comfort of your desktop or laptop screen. But while the tools for creating digital art have become more accessible, the craft still takes a ton of patience, skill, and determination to learn and master. Digital painting also requires the right software to make your works of art come alive and getting your hands on that software costs some serious dough.
If you have been wanting to try your hand at creating your own digital art and didn't know where to start or you're a digital artist looking to broaden your skills, iMore Digital Offers has the perfect solution.
Right now, through iMore Digital Offers you can receive The Corel Painter 2017 Bundle for a fraction of the normal price!
This bundle gives you not one, but two great digital painting software programs — Corel Painter and Aftershot 3— that are yours for life! You never have to worry about any monthly or annual subscription fees, and you can paint as much as you want!
That's not all! This bundle also comes with plenty of great courses to teach you everything from the basics of digital painting to more advanced techniques!
Just look at these fantastic courses you get unlimited access to included in this bundle:
- Corel Painter Digital Art Fundamentals
- Illustrate Your Own Superhero Using Corel Painter
- Paint Your First Digital Landscape Using Corel Painter
- Paint Your First Photo Using Corel Painter
- Learn to Become a Digital Artist Using Corel Painter
This entire bundle would normally cost you over $750 but is available right now through iMore Digital Offers for only $249!
Not ready to dive into the entire program just yet? Check out the Corel Painter Essentials 5 for only $24.99 on iMore Digital Offers. You'll be treated to a more basic version of Corel Painter for 50% off, which will allow you to see how much you like the program before you dive into the full The Corel Painter 2017 Bundle.