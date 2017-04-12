The Lightning cables that come with your Apple devices are decent cables that are guaranteed to work perfectly, but they're not exactly durable. We've all seen the effects some use has on these cables; they get dirty and grungy-looking, they can get pinched, and use finally start to see some of the wiring being exposed around ends. Once that happens, they stop working properly and eventually crap out.
If you live the rugged life or just used your Lightning cables a lot, then you'll want a third-party cable that's MFi-certified and that can stand up to daily wear and tear and then some. A braided Lightning cable is the perfect solution, because the braided wire covering is durable, flexible, and better insulates the wires inside, making them last longer.
The Toughlink MFi-certified metal braided Lightning cable 2-pack is only $30 from iMore Digital Offers. You get two 4-foot cables that are made of metal and braided for a strong, lasting cord that can take whatever life throws its way. You have your choice of silver, space gray, and gold, so you can match your silver or gold iPhone and add a touch of flair to your connection. Regularly $60, these two-packs are 50% off at iMore Digital Offers.
The Lightning cables that come with your Apple devices are great, but they're not tough, and they certainly don't last when you're a heavy user. Get yourself a braided Lightning cable, and, even better, get a metal braided cable for ultimate durability. Just don't spend a ton. Grab a Toughlink two-pack at iMore Digital Offers for just $30.