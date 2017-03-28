We've all been there: Your phone or laptop is plugged in, someone walks by (usually you), forgets the cord is there or tries some ninja move to step over it, and the device is ripped off the table, sent careening into the floor. You pounce on it like a dog on a steak to make sure nothing's damaged, breathe a sigh of relief, and then curse your cord.
Magnetic charging cables for half-price! Learn more
Stop blaming the cord. It's your fault, ya klutz. But lucky for you, you can get charging cables with magnetic ends, so that when you or your dog inevitably go flying by to yell at the mailman, you'll nail the cable, the magnetic end will separate, and the cord will go flying, but your device won't.
ARMOR-X makes woven nylon charging cables that are fray-resistant and durable, so you can take them everywhere you go and rest easy knowing that their adapters are detachable and that they can withstand everyday wear and tear like champs. These cables are usually $40, but at iMore Digital Offers, they're just $19.99 — 50% off. You can choose between silver and gray, Lightning or Micro-USB, and you even have the option of a two-pack for only $34.99. Just make sure you choose what you want before checkout.
Each cable is about 3 feet 4 inches long, and the adapters feature an LED indicator to let you know that your device is charging. High-quality magnetic charging cables can be expensive, but you'll only pay $19.99 at iMore Digital Offers. And if you opt for a two-pack, you'll save even more at $34.99.
