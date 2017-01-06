Being able to drive yourself around is great, but unfortunately not everyone out there is a great driver. There are a lot of people who are in a hurry these days, and some who make poor decisions because of that. This can lead to issues in determining the fault of accidents or understanding what really happened, but luckily there is a way around that.
Right now you can pick up this great hi-res dash cam and 8GB microSD card for just $25 so you can record what is happening in front of your car as you drive around. Whether you want one for your car or someone else in the house, this offers many great features, such as:
- Create high-quality video in up to 1920 x 1080p resolution
- Store over 8 GB of video & photos w/ the included MicroSD Card
- Use as a digital camera to commemorate your road trips or landmarks
- Record any accident w/ G-Sensor technology that records even when there is a sudden jerk or shake
Record your driving sessions for less Learn More
Normally, something like this would set you back around $100 but right now you can get it for far less. Sure, it may seem like something you don't need to spend even $25 on right now, but odds are that it will come in handy in the future and you'll be thankful that you did spend the money.
Be sure to grab one at the $25 price before the discount runs out.