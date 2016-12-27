Many people store tons of information in the cloud. Easy access from just about anywhere is key for us these days, but it can get costly, and people have different services for different files. Wouldn't it be nice to bring them all to one place, and not have it break the bank?
Meet pCloud premium cloud storage an easy way to sync up to 500GB of information in the cloud for easy access. That's right, no hunting down the files locally or being unable to access that important document when you aren't home.
With it you'll get:
- Get 500GB of cloud storage & 500GB of download link traffic without taking up any space on your computer
- Download & upload links fast & invite users to shared folders for easy collaboration
- Enjoy high-level security w/ a 256-bit TLS/SSL connection
- Boot up auto upload from your iOS or Android camera to get photos on the cloud fast
- Sync your data across multiple devices automatically & w/ any folder
- Access content of unlimited size w/ built-in video & player & HD video streaming
- Backup your files from Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram, & OneDrive
- Stream audio & video on all your devices w/ pCloud's built-in media players
- Access on multiple devices, from PC & Mac, tablet, smartphone, & more
Don't miss one of 2016's best deals! Learn More
Priced at just $59 for a lifetime subscription, this seems almost too good to be true. You won't need to pay more fees yearly, or worry about remembering to renew, it's good after the first purchase. With the ability to sync across multiple devices, stream audio and video and more, you'll want to check this out if you keep anything in the cloud.
Don't get forced to pay yearly fees or nearly $500 for this lifetime license by missing this deal, and instead be sure to act quick and get it for yourself now!