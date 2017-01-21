Managing email is not an easy thing these days. So much of our communication is done through email that it becomes very easy to fall behind or start to miss things. Don't forget to reply to an important email or miss out on a reply because you got sidetracked, and look for a better way to make email work for you.
Meet MailButler Professional a great way to keep on top of everything, and make email work better for you. You'll be able to upload emails to the cloud, schedule emails to be sent at certain times and so much more to keep on top of all your emails with ease.
- Mark your emails as to-do items to never forget about important tasks again
- Snooze emails to temporarily silence them while you get what you need done
- Track emails to find out if recipients have actually opened them
- Schedule emails to be sent at specific dates & times
- Upload emails to the cloud w/ ease
- Undo email sends, create beautiful email signatures, & more
- Integrate w/ Dropbox, Evernote, box, Google Drive, Google+, flickr, Asana, & more
Make email work better for you! Learn More
Normally, this would set you back nearly $1,500, but right now you can pay just a small fraction of that. Priced at just $35, you can't go wrong with MailButler if you need some help with managing your email. Whether you need something to snooze your emails until later, or undo emails that you sent by accident, this is a great way to do it for an affordable price.