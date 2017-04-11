It's probably a cliché at this point, but we now rely more heavily on our devices than ever, and if we're out and away from power for a while or the power's gone out for days at a time, we need to keep our phones, tablets, and laptops juiced up on the fly.
Keep all your devices juiced up for $65 Learn more
An external battery bank is the perfect solution to any on-the-go charging calamity. If you're on a roadtrip with your family and won't be seeing an outlet any time soon or someone's hogged up the 12V adapter in the car, a hearty battery bank can keep kids' devices full and devices' kids quiet. Some battery banks offer only a bit of a charge or cost an arm and a leg, so you need a BIG battery for less.
The Zendure A8 is a 5-port charging bank with a 26,800mAh battery. That'll charge your phone up to 9 times and can charge multiple devices at once, using the fast charging technology available, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. There are four USB-A ports and one Micro USB port. This battery bank regularly retails for $126.95, but at iMore Digital Offers, it's only $64.95, a savings of 48%.
If you're on the road, it can be a pain in the butt to carry a bunch of chargers and cables. Kids will lose them and you'll lose them and devices will die and teeth will be gnashed and tears will be shed. If you have multiple devices to keep charged on the go or if you won't see a power outlet for quite some time, then Zendure's A8 is perfect for you.
