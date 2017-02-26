At this point, if you in any way want to promote yourself, your business, your band, whatever, having your own website gives you instant credibility and makes you easier to find online. That being said, having a good website maintains that credibility once someone arrives on your home page. It doesn't matter what you're selling or promoting; if your website looks great and stands out from the myriad websites that exist, then you'll definitely do better than your competition who's using boring old themes (or worse yet, just a Facebook page).
Get 50 WordPress themes and counting for $25
A very large chunk of the internet runs on WordPress nowadays (like a quarter!) and the themes that come with WordPress are great and a good place to get started, but with so many websites using stock themes, many get lost in the fold. Luckily, many third party developers have created theme packs that offer different looks to help you create a unique site.
Theme Junkie's WordPress themes are fully responsive, of high quality, and are SEO-optimized to help not only the look of your website stand out, but to help the code stand out as well. A lifetime subscription to Theme Junkie's themes is usually $99, but through iMore Digital Offers, you'll pay only $25. The best part is that there are 50 themes now, but Theme Junkie's repertoire is growing, and your lifetime subscription means your choices grow with it. You'll also receive free theme updates to ensure that your themes stay bug-free and your website stays up and running.
Having your own website is one of the best way to market yourself or your business, and having a website that not only stands out at face value, but also stands out at the code level is paramount. Check out Theme Junkie's themes and sign up at iMore Digital Offers for a lifetime subscription. Just don't go spending $99. Save 74% at iMore Digital Offers and create your WordPress website knowing that you have tons of themes to choose from to make it different from the rest of the interwebs.
