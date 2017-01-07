Adobe's Creative Suite has essentially become the standard for industry professionals and hobbyists alike. Whether you need to brush up on your Photoshop and InDesign skills for a new career, or just want to learn how to use powerful programs such as Adobe Audition or Adobe Flash (now known as Adobe Animate), you'll want to have the right tutorials and guides to lead you along the way.
Typically, a comprehensive guide to learning the Adobe Creative Suite would cost well over $500, but that's where this great deal from iMore Digital Offers comes into play.
Get 93% off the Adobe Super Bundle Learn more
For a limited time only, you can get this bundle of 130 expert courses that cover the Adobe Creative Suite for just $39.
Curated by instructors from the Vizual Coaching Academy, you'll learn essential skills for designers including that pesky pen tool, working with type and images in InDesign, masking in Photoshop, and much more. These courses are available to you for a full year and are available on any of your devices.