There's a lot more to photography than just snapping a photo. You might not get the lighting quite right the first time around or you may have forgotten to white balance and now the bride's gown is green instead of white. Adobe Creative Suite is the industry standard for photo correction and has a plethora of photography tools to help you correct photos. But, it can be quite complicated to learn on your own.
The best way to go is to take some courses on the Adobe photography products. This way, you get step-by-step training on how to perform all the usual corrections that photographers make to their work before presenting it to their clients.
Adobe Systems offers a series of 13 online courses that are aimed at taking you from the basics to the truly advanced photo correction tools that separate the real photographers from the uncles at birthday parties who have no idea how to deal with red-eye.
These courses range from a broad "how-to" of Photoshop to career-specific streams, like wedding photography and travel photography. A diploma in photography from a college might run you thousands of dollars when all is said and done. If you were to purchase these courses directly from Adobe, they'd cost $933. Right now, through iMore Offers, you can become an Adobe photography pro for only $64 – a savings of 93%!
If you want to follow through on your photos and give them the time and attention to detail that your work is worth, then you need to learn the photography tools that Adobe has to offer, and there's no better way to learn them than through these online courses straight from Adobe. And we want to help, so don't pay as much for these courses as you would for a DSLR – pay only $64, right now at iMore Offers!