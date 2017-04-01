When you spend multiple hours on your computer every day, it's easy to lose sight of your important files amidst the massive amount of files, pictures, and applications you collect over the years. It's especially difficult to keep on top of all your major projects you have on the go, and nobody enjoys missing deadlines.
Get your life organized with Aeon Timeline 2! Learn more
Getting organized and managing your time effectively is no easy task, and even tough there are hundreds of programs and apps to help you get started, it's not always easy to find the one that will work for you. Don't stress; iMore Digital Offers is here to help!
Right now through iMore Digital Offers, you can download Aeon Timeline 2 for both Mac and Windows for only $22.90!
Become a productivity superstar with Aeon Timeline 2! It will help you manage your projects, files, and calendars into one convenient location!
Here's a quick look at all the different things Aeon Timeline 2 can help you with.
- Manage events, relationships, dependencies and more in an intuitive interface.
- Link events with images and external documents to better track research and supporting documentation.
- Filter events based on dates, durations, tags, individual properties, and relationships.
- Work with either pre-configured or fully customizable templates, calendars, and display options.
- Import CSV, export images, and sync with Scrivener and web-based publishing timelines.
If you're tired of losing track of your progress, missing deadlines, and the unorganized chaos that is your Mac or PC desktop, then this offer is for you. Don't miss out on this great chance to take back control of your life!
Get your life organized with Aeon Timeline 2! Learn more