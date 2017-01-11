Your entire media library is always at your fingertips. Most phones allow you to carry around your all your favorite movies, music, and podcasts at all times. Obviously, headphones are a popular method of listening to audio on the go, but having cords hanging in the way of your hands isn't always ideal. Plus, listening to loud music in your ears can really hurt after a while.
These reasons and more is why Bluetooth speakers have become so popular in recent years. The ability to play audio out loud without having cords to deal with is an incredible feeling and it also lets you share your tunes with others. The problem is a good Bluetooth speaker can cost hundreds of dollars. Don't fret, iMore Offers can help you out!
Pump up the volume with the Boombotix Boombot Bass Station! Enjoy all your favorite tunes wirelessly through this compact and durable speaker. Plus, the speaker comes with a 15-Watt subwoofer base, meaning you can enjoy right and warm low-end tones no matter where you are.
Just check out some of these great features of the Boombotix Boombot Bass Station:
- Split the Boombot Pro+ speaker from the Bass Station for extra portability or keep it on the station for a powerful subwoofer experience.
- Store tunes and podcasts locally on the 2GB flash drive.
- Control the track or volume with Siri or Google Voice.
- Use the built-in speakerphone to take calls.
Take your music with you anywhere! Learn more
If you're a beach bum or lake life lover the Boombotix Boombot Bass Station has an IPX7 waterproof rating! The speaker and the subwoofer dock can get splashed, rained on, and even submerge in 3 feet of water and be perfectly fine!
A feature-packed Bluetooth speaker such as this would normally sell for $150 or more, but right now through iMore Offers, it can be yours for only $27.95! That's over 80% off!