Having your phone tethered to a speaker system might work in many scenarios, but if you're in the shower, on the trails, or would simply rather have your phone on you while you listen to tunes, then you'll want a Bluetooth speaker. Not all Bluetooth speakers are created equal, however, and some just won't cut it if you want to sing in the shower belt it out while braving the elements.
Enjoy your tunes when wet for $40 Learn more
A water-resistant Bluetooth speaker is the best way to go, since you can take it with you just about anywhere. There's no need for cables and no need for an umbrella. Many water-resistant Bluetooth speakers still pump out excellent sound, and you can pretty much take them everywhere with you.
The Trakk Bullet Ultra Compact Bluetooth speaker is designed with the adventurous in mind. It's built with rugged buttons, a rubber casing, and can handle powerful jets of water, so it's perfect for the shower or even a rainy day. Straight from Trakk, this speaker is $69.99, but at iMore Digital Offers, it's just $39.99, a savings of 42%.
The Trakk Bullet has an IPX6 rating, so it can take strong jets of water and still play back crystal clear audio. Thanks to its big battery, you can get up to 20 hours of playback, with a Bluetooth range of around 33 feet — no need to leave your phone next to it. You have your choice of black, blue, or red, so you can pick the one that suits your style. The Bullet comes with a 3.5mm audio cable and a Micro-USB cable for charging. It also comes with a 1-year warranty, so if it stops working, send it back. Just note that it should not be submerged in water.
If you're looking for a great Bluetooth speaker that's also perfect for the shower and the great outdoors, check out the Trakk Bullet, but instead of paying full price, grab it for $39.99 at iMore Digital Offers.
