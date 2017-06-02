As we transition more into digital "print", bridging the gap between physically writing and writing on a screen is becoming somewhat cumbersome. You've got your pen, and you've got your stylus, and you have to mitigate the use of both, picking one up, putting the other down. Annoying.
The Adonit Switch 2-in-1 stylus and pen is just what it sounds like: an ink pen and a stylus all rolled up in a neat little package. There's a cap on each end to protect both writing tools, and you can easily switch back and forth a needed. The Switch usually retails for $39.99, but at iMore Digital Offers, it's 50% off at $19.99.
The Adonit Switch's best feature is its "Precision Disc," which is a clear disc on the end of the stylus that lets you pinpoint exactly where you're writing on your tablet. Made of anodized aluminum, this stylus/pen is built for everyday life, and it works with any touchscreen.
