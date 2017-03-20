Ever find yourself wishing that an outlet was closer, or that you had a cable long enough to reach the one down the wall a bit further? The cables that come with iPhone and iPad these days isn't overly long, and that makes charging and syncing them a bit more difficult. Wouldn't it be nice to be able to replace those with nice long 10-foot cables instead?
Keep your iPhone or iPad charged all the time! Learn More
Well, you can. Right now you can pick up a three pack of long cables for just $20, which is a huge savings compared to buying them separately. Being MFI certified you won't have to worry about compatibility with your phone or tablet, and the length is sure to come in handy.
Some of what makes these cables stand out include:
- Gain a ton of flexibility w/ 10-ft Lightning cables
- Sync & charge your devices without jumping out of bed or your office chair
- Ensure your connected devices stay safe thanks to MFi-certification
- Enjoy optimal convenience with the unique reversible design
Don't miss this limited time offer! Learn More
Sometimes you need those long cables, and having three of them around is something you'll probably find useful. With a huge 77% savings you'll want to act sooner than later on this deal.