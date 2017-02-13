Sing along with Wil Smith in a helicopter or pitch an app to Jessica Alba from an escalator — is Apple's first foray into original programming for you?

Apple has debuted the trailers for their upcoming video shows, Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke.

Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the new CARPOOL KARAOKE series features 16 celebrity pairings riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists and surprise fans who don't expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over.

Both the shows are coming to Apple Music — in a new TV & Movies section — this spring. You'll be able to watch on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Windows PC.

So, are you going to?