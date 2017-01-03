Stop losing your dongles and adapters! Pick up a little something to carrying all of them.

If you use a lot of peripherals with your Macbook — especially the new Macbooks — chances are that means you have a few dongles lying around. Dongles are important, and you need them to be as productive as possible, but carrying around a bunch of loose dongles is a good way to lose them and doesn't exactly look professional. The solution: Pick up a carrying case to store and lug around your dongles with ease!

AmazonBasics Universal Travel Case

If you don't want something too big, AmazonBasics Universal Travel Case is a compact case that is ideal for lugging around all types of small electronics.

The outside of the case is padded slightly to prevent scratches on whatever you're carrying, and the two small zipper pouches on the inside are perfect for keeping your smaller dongles and items (such as memory cards) safe from falling out.

Since this is sold directly by Amazon, you also have the benefit of a one-year Amazon Basics warranty. You can pick one up for roughly $10.

BAGSMART travel case

The BAGSMART travel case offers a little more space to store your dongles, cables, and more.

With one zipper pouch — big enough to hold a iPhone 7 Plus — BAGSMART also includes a number of stretchy straps, which are great for holding in oddly shaped or bulkier items.

The outside of the case is padded and has a slight rigidness to prevent your items on the inside from being damaged by scrapes and minor falls. Plus, there are a bunch of different colors to choose from, so you should have no problem finding one that fits your style.

BUBM travel storage bag

For the truly dongle-ladden people out there, the BUBM travel storage bag should be big enough for anything you could possible want to take with you.

On the inside you'll find three different sections, multiple zipper pouches, straps to hold down bulkier items, and even a storage space for larger items. This bad has enough storage for all your dongles and then some, making it perfect for carrying around other items like headphones and power cords.

BUBM's bag is also made from a water-resistant nylon-like material that is meant to keep the contents inside safe. You can pick one up from Amazon for about $25.

MTM Survivor Dry Box

If you care less about style and more about ruggedness, use the MTM Survivor Dry Box may be the best option for you.

As it's name implies, this box is meant to keep water and dust out by sealing shut with three different latches and an o-ring around the lip. It's made from hard plastic, which will protect its contents from getting crushed; however, there is nothing inside the box to hold anything in place.

The other benefit of the MTM Survivor Dry box: it's only about $10.

See at Amazon





What do you use to haul your dongles?

Let us know in the comments below!