We're all aware of the benefits of not living a sedentary lifestyle. Standing throughout the day, versus sitting, has been shown to be effective at boosting your mood, energy levels, and concentration when you need it, helping you be more alert and efficient! We've partnered up for a giveaway this month with Autonomous, maker of the SmartDesk, and the winner will be able to pick out a custom standing desk for their home or office! Keep reading for more details and to get entered!

SmartDesk was designed to make both standing and sitting a natural part of your day. Having a convenient option to stand throughout your work day encourages movement, key to maintaining healthy circulation and focus. With a 30 inch deep table top, heavy-duty industrial-grade steel structure, and a 300-pound lifting capacity, SmartDesk lets you set up as many monitors as you need plus all your gadgets and accessories. In total there are over 270 different desk configurations available, perfect for accommodating a wide range of tastes and styles.

More key points to consider:

Backed by 30-Day Free Trial and up to 5-Year Warranty.

Unparalleled performance with an advanced Electric Motor System.

Smart Keypad that remembers your perfect sitting and standing heights.

Silent in motion with advanced Noise Cancellation Engineering - sound level at only 39 dB during movement.

The most energy efficient sit-to-stand frame - only 0.06 watt standby power consumption.

The Prize: One lucky iMore reader will win an Autonomous SmartDesk in their choice of configuration, up to $700 value!

The Rules: There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values, in the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks by clicking each option in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until April 28th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the close date.

PRO TIP: As you'll notice, you can come back DAILY to earn MORE entries by simply sending out a new tweet. Make sure you tweet daily AND log your entry in the widget to maximize your odds of winning!

Good luck everyone!

Stop sitting around! Enter to win an Autonomous SmartDesk!